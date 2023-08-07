News you can trust since 1873
Stunning Autumn display brings cosy cheer to The Plant Place garden centre during August wash-out in Blackpool

A garden centre in Lancashire has created some stunning autumn displays to combat the miserable August weather.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:36 BST

The Plant Place, in Thornton, were tired of the un-cooperative summer, so felt some new-season displays would cheer people up.

Filled with berry reds and rustic oranges, these gorgeous displays are helping customers to ‘fall’ in love with autumn.

The store on Fleetwood Road South are selling pumpkins, gonks, colourful foliage and everything you need to get that cosy fall-feeling.

See the display below.

Autumn style. Credit: Oliver Hallam

Autumn style. Credit: Oliver Hallam Photo: Oliver Hallam

The Plant Place have got their autumn displays up ready for the new season. Credit: Oliver Hallam

The Plant Place have got their autumn displays up ready for the new season. Credit: Oliver Hallam Photo: Oliver Hallam

Beautiful decor for those cosy autumn days. Credit: Oliver Hallam

Beautiful decor for those cosy autumn days. Credit: Oliver Hallam Photo: Oliver Hallam

Autumn leaves and fall foliage. Credit: Oliver Hallam

Autumn leaves and fall foliage. Credit: Oliver Hallam Photo: Oliver Hallam

Autumn wreaths. Credit: Oliver Hallam

Autumn wreaths. Credit: Oliver Hallam Photo: Oliver Hallam

Pumpkins this way.... Credit: Oliver Hallam

Pumpkins this way.... Credit: Oliver Hallam Photo: Oliver Hallam

Meet the Gonks. Credit: Oliver Hallam

Meet the Gonks. Credit: Oliver Hallam Photo: Oliver Hallam

Who's ready for Halloween? Credit: Oliver Hallam

Who's ready for Halloween? Credit: Oliver Hallam Photo: Oliver Hallam

