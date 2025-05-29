StudioLWD Appoints Sam Broom as Marketing Manager

Poulton-le-Fylde branding and design agency StudioLWD has appointed Sam Broom as Marketing Manager.

Sam brings over fifteen years of experience in both traditional and digital marketing strategies to the award-winning agency, from previous positions including Head of Marketing & Communications at Rossall School.

“Sam is a fantastic addition to our team," said Laura Weldon, Founder and Creative Director of Studio LWD. "With a proven track record in developing and executing comprehensive marketing campaigns, Sam has demonstrated a keen ability to build meaningful connections with diverse audiences.

“His expertise encompasses AI-driven automation, SEO, and video marketing, positioning him to drive innovative initiatives at StudioLWD and his extensive experience and passion for connecting with audiences through both traditional and digital channels will be invaluable as we continue to support our clients with enhanced marketing expertise and services."

Sam Broom joins StudioLWDSam Broom joins StudioLWD
Mr Broom said: “I'm excited to be joining StudioLWD and to work alongside such an exceptionally talented team. The opportunity to contribute to the agency's dynamic approach to branding and to help elevate our clients' presence is incredibly exciting.”

StudioLWD, established in 2012 by Laura Weldon delivers full-service branding solutions across various sectors with a portfolio including collaborations with globally recognised brands such as Virgin, Nike, Tesco, Aldi, Ancestry.com, and the British Council.

For more information about Studio LWD go to www.studiolwd.co.uk.

