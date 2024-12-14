Lancashire’s politicians should focus on delivering devolution and not get distracted by “navel-gazing” about the prospect of an overhaul of the county’s local authorities.

That was the message from a Lancashire County Council cabinet member as new details were revealed about how the devolved powers coming to the region will be executed.

Aidy Riggott, the authority’s portfolio holder for economic development and growth, was speaking at a meeting of the full council which heard that Lancashire’s dozen district authorities would each have a role within the workings of the combined county authority (CCA) set to be formed early in the new year.

County Cllr Aidy Riggott says the focus should be on the current devolution deal, not redrawing local authority maps (main image: Martin Bostock Photography)

County council leader Phillippa Williamson told the same gathering that the arrangements demonstrated “our intention to fully involve the districts” in the devolution process.

However, echoing the sentiment of a letter she sent to the government last week, she said it was important not to lose focus on implementing the county’s devolution deal “whatever the noise from elsewhere”.

That was reference to the clamour from some quarters for a quick move to a deeper devolution settlement, together with a radical revamp of the local authority system in Lancashire which would see the number of councils slashed from the current 15 down to just three or four.

It is a move called for by the vast majority of Lancashire’s Labour MPs last month – and which has since prompted competing suggestions from Labour-run district authorities in Central Lancashire about how any new council set-up should look.

However, County Cllr Riggott said the county should instead “continue to collaborate…[and] take advantage of our historic devolution deal [to] unlock opportunity for all our residents”.

“To do anything else – to waste time on playing stupid political games for perceived political benefit, to waste years navel-gazing, arguing over lines on maps – is irresponsible, reckless and ultimately fails the people and businesses we’re here to serve and deliver for,” the Conservative cabinet member said.

His comments came ahead of a week in which the government is expected to publish its long-awaited white paper on devolution, which is likely to include details of the Labour administration’s stance on restructuring so-called ‘two-tier’ council areas like Lancashire.

Meanwhile, county councillors were given an update on the arrangements being put in place to oversee the devolution deal currently making its way through Parliament, which will be implemented in the coming months.

HOW WILL DEVOLUTION WORK IN LANCASHIRE?

The CCA has now been established in shadow form and met for the first time last month. As the Local Democracy Reporting Service has previously documented, it will be made up of representatives of the three signatories to the deal – Lancashire County Council and Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen councils, who will be the only voting members.

The 12 districts will be represented by the leaders of Chorley and Ribble Valley councils, who will sit as non-constituent members and will not have voting rights. With similar ‘associate member’ status will be the chair of the recently-formed Lancashire Business Board.

A County Hall report stated that a further non-voting post would “not be filled at this time”, although no reason was given for that decision. It had previously been suggested a representative of the academic sector would sit on the CCA in some capacity.

The document revealed that the CCA will be monitored by scrutiny and audit committees – and that three informal advisory boards will also be created, focusing on the economy, skills and transport.

The composition of the committees and boards is such that there will be places for the leaders – or another nominee – from all dozen districts, so that each has a role somewhere within the CCA’s governance structure.

One of the few issues that all the district leaders have agreed on when it comes to devolution is the desire for a greater role on the CCA – although preferably a voting one.

PLACES AT THE TABLE

Lancashire Combined County Authority

Membership: two representatives from Lancashire County Council and one each from Blackburn with Darwen Council and Blackpool Council.

Non-consistent members: two representatives nominated by the district councils.

Associate members: one representative of the Lancashire Business Board.

Scrutiny and audit committees

Membership will comprise:

***six representatives from Lancashire County Council;

***three representatives from Blackburn with Darwen Council;

***three representatives from Blackpool Council;

**two representatives from the district councils;

***one independent chair.

The committees must reflect, as far as possible, the ‘political balance’ of the constituent councils that sit on them.

Advisory boards

A trio of non-decision-among groups considering issues in relation to the economy, skills and transport will be made up of:

***two representatives from Lancashire County Council;

***one representative from Blackburn with Darwen Council;

***one representative from Blackpool Council;

***two representatives nominated by the district councils;

***one representative from the Lancashire Business Board;

***one sector specialist or technical advisor representative.

Each will be chaired by one of the members of the CCA.

Source: Lancashire County Council