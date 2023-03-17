News you can trust since 1873
StayBlackpool Trade Show is a big success in new bigger venue

As Blackpool gears up for the start of the new season, the resort’s hoteliers group held its biggest trade show to date.

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 18:22 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 18:22 GMT

The event, organised by StayBlackpool, was held in The Olympia venue at the Winter Gardens for the first time in its eight year history, after previously being held in the Empress Ballroom.

More than 100 stalls filled the room offering virtually every service possible for the hospitality industry, ranging from linen and crockery suppliers to companies giving advice on website design and booking systems.

There was also a drinks village as part of the event, to help hoteliers stock their bars for the season ahead.

Clare Smith, President of StayBlackpool at the StayBlackpool Tradeshow. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
President of StayBlackpool Claire Smith said: “We have had more stands this year than ever before, and more people coming in.

“Events like this are like little acorns – getting bigger and better each year. We have been absolutely thrilled with the results today.”

The annual show supports Blackpool’s B&Bs, guesthouses, hotels, holiday apartments, cafes and restaurants and any other hospitality organisation in readiness for the season ahead.

Information was also available about events and attractions in Blackpool for the coming season, as well as valuable money saving tips, while there was also the chance to network.

Nilesh Parmar from Yeastie Boys at the StayBlackpool Tradeshow in the Olympia Room at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Kyle Passmore, marketing executive at entertainment venue Viva!, said: “We meet all the people that we speak to throughout the year, especially hoteliers who are the main people we like to connect with.

“They are providing us with guests who come to the shows. It’s nice to connect with people, see what they are up to and tell them what we’ve been up to as well.”

Traders and customers at the StayBlackpool Tradesshow in the Olympia Rooms at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Stay Blackpool expo at the Winter Gardens. Pictured are the team from Viva
