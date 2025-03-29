StayBlackpool Trade Show 2025 - Presentations

By Ian White
Contributor
Published 29th Mar 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 08:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Thanks to our significant Supporters at freetobook.com we are delighted to be able to deliver a number of significantly interesting and informative presentations, culminating in a workshop and Q&A session from the specialists at freetobook on the subject of getting more direct bookings Presentations will take place in the Richmond Suite located at the north end of the Ballroom

Other Presentations at the event will be:-

11am - Blackpool Police deliver details of their latest campaign on Violence against Women and Girls detailing how businesses can get involved

12 Noon - Lancashire Fire & Rescue delivering the very latest fire guidance for businesses

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
2025 Significant Supporter- freetobook2025 Significant Supporter- freetobook
2025 Significant Supporter- freetobook

1pm - Cyber Resilience Centre Detailing their role as a police led partnership, providing affordable, professional cyber security services to small businesses and organisations.

The Richmond Suite has a capacity of 60 people with time for your questions and answers

*** Operational commitments could impact on running times any changes will be announced ***

Related topics:Blackpool PoliceSupporters
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice