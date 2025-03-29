StayBlackpool Trade Show 2025 - Presentations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thanks to our significant Supporters at freetobook.com we are delighted to be able to deliver a number of significantly interesting and informative presentations, culminating in a workshop and Q&A session from the specialists at freetobook on the subject of getting more direct bookings Presentations will take place in the Richmond Suite located at the north end of the Ballroom

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other Presentations at the event will be:-

11am - Blackpool Police deliver details of their latest campaign on Violence against Women and Girls detailing how businesses can get involved

12 Noon - Lancashire Fire & Rescue delivering the very latest fire guidance for businesses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2025 Significant Supporter- freetobook

1pm - Cyber Resilience Centre Detailing their role as a police led partnership, providing affordable, professional cyber security services to small businesses and organisations.

The Richmond Suite has a capacity of 60 people with time for your questions and answers

*** Operational commitments could impact on running times any changes will be announced ***