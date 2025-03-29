StayBlackpool Trade Show 2025 - Presentations
Other Presentations at the event will be:-
11am - Blackpool Police deliver details of their latest campaign on Violence against Women and Girls detailing how businesses can get involved
12 Noon - Lancashire Fire & Rescue delivering the very latest fire guidance for businesses
1pm - Cyber Resilience Centre Detailing their role as a police led partnership, providing affordable, professional cyber security services to small businesses and organisations.
The Richmond Suite has a capacity of 60 people with time for your questions and answers
