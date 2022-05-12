Start-ups surge in Lancashire, but late payments are rising, report says

More than 19,500 new businesses were set up in the North West in the first three months of the year, research by the insolvency and restructuring trade body R3 shows – a steady rise in each of the first three months of the year.

However, the study also reveals a sharp rise in insolvency-related activities and continued problems with late payments.

R3’s research, based on information provided by Creditsafe, shows that in January there were 224 insolvency-related activities, which include the appointment of liquidators or administrators and creditors’ meetings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan Cadman

The number jumped to 308 in February and 815 the following month.

In March, North West firms had a total of over 748,600 unpaid invoices on their books that had gone past the payment deadline, while in the same month, almost 59,000 businesses in the region had overdue bills – a key sign of business distress.

R3’s North West chair Allan Cadman says: “After one of the most tumultuous economic periods in living memory with the pandemic causing huge disruption for businesses, it is reassuring to see that the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in the North West. However the first few years of trading are often the most risky and rigorous financial forecasting and adequate funding are vital.

“While the number of start-ups is encouraging, we are also seeing widespread signs of business distress.

"Late payment is a perennial problem and puts unnecessary strain on a business’s finances.

"It stops them investing in new services, taking on new opportunities or even having enough cash in the bank to cover day-to-day costs.”

Allan, who is also a partner at insolvency firm Poppleton & Appleby, is urging new and existing firms that are concerned about their finances or unable to pay their bills on time to seek qualified advice as soon as possible.