Staff canteen at Valeo Confectionery sweet factory in Blackpool handed three-out-of-five food hygiene rating
The staff canteen at the Valeo Confectionery factory in Vicarage Lane was handed a three-out-of-five food hygiene following an inspection on September 15.
The hygienic handling of food, cleanliness and condition of the facilities and the management of food safety were all deemed “generally satisfactory” by inspectors.
To get the top rating, businesses must do well in all three elements which are referenced above.
If the top rating is not given, the officer will explain to the business the necessary actions they can take to improve their hygiene rating.
Originally built for manufacturing tiles, Vicarage Lane switched to a tastier product line when George Burton set up his Gold Medal biscuit production in 1939.
In 1995, Vicarage Lane set its sights on sweets and began producing confectionery instead.
Vicarage Lane now produces Henry Goode’s Liquorice, Wine Gums, Fruit Pastilles and Fizzy Cola Bottles.