It’s coming up a year since the St Annes Enterprise Partnership, popularly known as STEP, changed its constitution to strike out on its own following the demise of the Government-backed Coastal Communities Alliance.

STEP was originally founded in conjunction with St Annes Town Council under the alliance in 2016, to promote all aspects of the town.

It soon after took on the mantle of the St Annes Chamber of Trade, when that folded, to become the town's representative organisation for traders.

St Annes Enterprise Partnership chairman Veli Kirk

Since striking out on its own, it has organised the town’s first Christmas market as well as a similarly highly successful Food and Gin Festival in the town in April.

Plans are well in hand for those events to return, with the Christmas market set for December 8 to 11, and it is hoped other events can be organised too.

STEP chairman Veil Kirk said it has already met representatives of its counterpart Business Partnerships of traders in Lytham and Kirkham to talk about working closely together to the benefit on Fylde-wide issues and pooling ideas.

The St Anne's Food and Drink Festival in April was a huge success. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

At a meeting this week, a representatives of the St Annes Alliance of Independent Traders was among the guest speakers.

"We are keen to work together for the benefit of all,” said Veli.

“It’s all about building footfall and helping business make the most of the wonderful offering we have here.”

Veli and his fellow STEP officials are also looking forward to what is believed to be the imminent publication of the recommendations for the regeneration of St Annes.

Months of consultations by Fylde Council and consultants BDP on the development of the plan, came to a conclusion at the start of April with hundreds of responses from members of the public and other sectors collected.

The council says the masterplan is aimed at delivering its vision for St Annes as a high-quality and sustainable coastal resort.

A final report, prospectus and business case is understood to be due very shortly.