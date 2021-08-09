St Annes Enterprise Partnership chairman's delight at plan for ex-JR Taylor store

Colin Ballard feels the plan to bring a spa, restaurant, bar and four suite hotel to what was the JR Taylor premises until the store closed in early 2015 will give St Annes "a dynamic move forward".

The application, submitted by Corbenyah Properties Limited, for a change of use from retail and offices to mixed use and to be considered by Fylde Council, also details plans for medical treatment and massage rooms on the first floor as well as a roof top bar on the third floor.

The design statement for the application says around 70 full/part time jobs if the plan goes ahead for the premises at the corner of St Annes Square and Garden Street, which were sold in 2019.

The JR Taylor store closed in 2015 and was sold in 2019

Colin said: "JR Taylors was a major feature of St Annes and this planning proposal sees a new, dynamic, expansive and innovative submission for that building and this town.

"If you agree then say so - let’s stop being negative in objecting and give our town a dynamic move forward. Thank God for entrepreneurs prepared to invest in St Annes."

