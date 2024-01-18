St Annes bookshop Storytellers Inc are listed in The Times top 12 independent UK bookstores
An independent bookseller on the Fylde Coast has been named one of the best UK bookshops by The Times newspaper.
Storytellers Inc was included in their Top 12 most browsable bookstores in the UK.
At number 7 on the list, the St Annes business was recommended by a customer at the store.
The listing praised the mother-and-daughter team, Carolyn and Katie Clapham, for their welcoming approach and helpfulness - saying book-lovers are 'greeted with a smile'.
"I have only lived here just over a year and the owners, Carolyn and Katie Clapham, have helped me settle in. They run book groups and author events, and there is always a book suggestion if needed and help with present buying if needed."
Despite not having any industry or retail experience at all, Carolyn and Katie opened Storytellers, Inc. in December 2010 and founded their three book clubs for children, teenagers, and adult readers four years later.