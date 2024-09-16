Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Annes Beach Huts has been voted one of the UK’s top 10 seaside experiences.

The popular huts have placed 4th in the Seaside Heritage Network’s 2024 ‘Bucket and Spade List’, as voted for by members of the public.

Since opening in 2012, St Annes Beach Huts off South Promenade have welcomed more than 400,000 visitors, who love having a base for their day trip to the seaside.

Equipped with electricity and a fitted kitchen, along with a table and chairs, they've become a hit with families and groups looking to hire them out for a get together or celebration.

Beach Huts owner Stuart Robertson said: “We are delighted that St Annes Beach Huts has been recognized as one of the UK’s top ten seaside experiences.

“We’re thrilled by the wonderful comments from those who voted for us, with many expressing their love for the special experiences our beach huts offer.

“These sentiments truly capture our commitment to providing a memorable and family-friendly seaside experience.

“This recognition highlights the unique charm and heritage of St Annes, and we are incredibly proud to be part of this prestigious list.”

One voter said: “‘St Annes Beach Huts are a superb amenity that really makes a day at the seaside special. Very well equipped and looked after. Going to the beach huts has now become a regular pilgrimage.”

Another happy visitor added: “What is more British and nostalgic than a beach hut!? And St Anne's do it brilliantly!”

Blackpool’s Showtown museum, which opened in March, also made the top 10 - placing 8th on the list.

The Wirral’s Palace and Adventureland in New Brighton made it to the top spot, with the Isle of Wight’s Ventnor Paddling Pool coming second, followed by Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier in third place.