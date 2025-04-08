Spring into a New Future with Slimming World – A Career That Changes Lives (Including Your Own)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the days grow longer and the world begins to bloom, spring is the perfect time for fresh starts and new beginnings. And what better way to embrace the season of change than by stepping into a rewarding new career — one that not only transforms your life, but helps others do the same?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Slimming World, we believe in the power of community, compassion, and long-term change. And with the recent rise in weight loss injections and quick fixes, more and more people are searching for lasting support — something deeper than the scales. That’s where our Consultants make all the difference.

There’s never been a better time to join us. Our Consultants don’t just run weekly groups — they create a warm, supportive environment where real lives are changed, confidence is built, and healthy habits are formed that last a lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right here in our area, we’re proud to have several Gold Achieving Consultants — this means their groups have over 100 paying members, and an incredible 85%+ retention rate. That speaks volumes about the care and quality of the support they give, and the results members achieve together. What’s more, we’re currently part of a wider campaign within both Blackpool and Wyre Councils, which means eligible residents can attend a local Slimming World group for 12 weeks free of charge. This is a powerful opportunity for Consultants to connect with even more people in their communities — and for members to access life-changing support.

Kenny needs you!

Whether you’re already passionate about Slimming World, looking for a new challenge, or simply want more freedom and flexibility in your work life, becoming a Slimming World Consultant could be your next step. You’ll be your own boss, with hours that work around you — but you’ll never be alone. You’ll be fully trained and supported every step of the way.

Ready to spring into something new?

We’re holding a local Opportunity Event on Sunday 13th April 4.30pm at Barton Manor, Garstang Rd PR4 5AA, where you can come along, hear real stories from our Consultants, and find out if this could be the new beginning you’ve been looking for.

For more details, to book your place, or just to have a no-pressure chat, get in touch today.

Contact Natalie Meadows 07823771318