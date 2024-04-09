Smiths Hire extends website contract after sales surge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Established in 1970, Smiths Hire has been supplying tools, plant and powered access equipment to trade and DIY customers for more than 50 years. Its hire range includes handheld tools, larger power tools, scaffold towers, access equipment, and specialised plant equipment.

The company also provides full turnkey setup for sites, providing everything from security fencing to accommodation and welfare units.

Smiths Hire chose 21Digital to deliver the SEO campaign based on the award-winning agency’s track record of results within the specialist trade and DIY ecommerce sectors.

Blackpool-based Smiths Hire increasing sales across 16 national sites

The first campaign, which commenced in April 2022, delivered the overall rise in sales through a 139% increase in leads combined with an 85% increase in online sales conversions.

Smiths Hire Marketing Director David Turner said: “At Smiths Hire, our slogan is Hire Strength You Can Build On, and working with 21Digital has lived up to that, while being an educational and enjoyable experience.

“The whole team have been exceptional and have significantly improved our online presence. With 21Digital’s help, we now compete more effectively against other national hire companies with larger budgets and more hire centres. Their strategic approach to PPC and SEO has provided us with measurable results that have helped drive our business forward.”

Based at offices on Blackburn’s Trident Park, 21Digital is a multi-award-winning agency specialising in lead generation and ecommerce, providing digital marketing services including web design, web development, SEO, Google Ads, digital consultancy, social media marketing and email marketing.