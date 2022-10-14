The council is working with contractors to ensure investment also comes with 'social value' in the form of community support such as creating jobs and boosting career opportunities.

Coun Mark Smith, cabinet member for business, enterprise and job creation, said: “It is so important local residents benefit both while schemes are under construction and once they are complete.

“It is great to see the different opportunities that are being created for our residents.

John Harris is working on the Houndshill site

"Hopefully the experience they get during their work placements and apprenticeships will encourage them to stay in Blackpool and build a career here like Chris and Michael from Tyson’s have.”

Here are just a few of the local residents benefiting during the construction phase of key regeneration projects.

Houndshill

Construction management apprentice Jasmine Lee is working on the £21m phase two of the Houndshill development to build an IMAX multi-media cinema complex, a Wilko store and new restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apprentice Jasmine Lee

Jasmine, from Conlon Construction, said: “I went round all the different departments and learnt about different jobs. It really opened my eyes to all the job roles within the industry, especially for females.”

John Harris is currently undertaking a T-level in planning design and surveying at Blackpool and the Fylde College and is on site working with construction contractor GRAHAM.

He said “ When this course has finished I would like to do an apprenticeship doing site engineering, and when I finish my apprenticeship I would like to work my up to become a project manager and then a regional director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"GRAHAM has given me a good opportunity to come on site to see what it's like and to learn the industry.”

Michael Berrie and Chris Hayward

New council homes

Michael Berrie from North Shore is a quantity surveyor at Tyson Construction, which is building new council houses at Mereside and Grange Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Haywood started out as a bricklayer eight years ago, but has been supported by the company through higher education and last year graduated with a degree in quantity surveying.

Michael said: “One of my key roles, on the projects Tyson is current working on in Blackpool, is to ensure as much of the supply chain as possible is sourced through local sub-contractors.

"This is really important to us as a Blackpool based company."

Chris said: “When we are awarded contracts like the housing schemes by the council it allows us to appoint local sub-contractors which in turn generates employment in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My career path is a prime example of how you can progress given the right backing. We are constantly employing apprentices to work on our sites and looking to help young residents progress their careers.”

Showtown

The Showtown museum project inside the Sands Hotel on the Promenade is being managed by Conlon Construction and has seven apprentices working on it.

These include Blackpool and the Fylde College students Claudiu and Sammy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy, said: “I’ve been working on the site now for five months and have learnt many news skills including independence and personal skills.”