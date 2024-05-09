Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The discount outlet will offer a range of clothes, footwear, home goods and more.

The signs have gone up for a new discount department store opening at the former Wilko in Cleveleys.

Ena Mills will open around the end of May/early June after taking over the vacated Wilko store in Nutter Road, off Victoria Road West in the town centre.

Packed into the 13,000 square foot store will be over 150 brands, from Yankee Candle to Pavers Shoes, Russell Hobbs and Dartington Glass.

The discount outlet will have a range of clothes, footwear, jewellery, bedding, home goods, gifts, lighting, toys and more.

A spokesperson for Ena Mill said: “We want to squeeze hundreds of well-known brands all together into our large ground floor setting and keep our prices consistently low all year round, as well as provide a warm friendly atmosphere where shopping is relaxed and comfortable.

“There are some really exciting plans in place for making our Mill the best it can be.”

The store will be located on Nutter Road, off Victoria Road West in the town centre

The retailer opened its first branch at a former mill - from which it takes its name - at Atherton in Wigan borough and has quickly grown in popularity.

From cookware to crystal and wicker ware to electrical goods, bedding and home and kitchen accessories, Ena Mills says it has “something to suit every taste and budget”.