Signs go up for new discount department store opening at former Wilko in Cleveleys
and live on Freeview channel 276
The signs have gone up for a new discount department store opening at the former Wilko in Cleveleys.
Ena Mills will open around the end of May/early June after taking over the vacated Wilko store in Nutter Road, off Victoria Road West in the town centre.
Packed into the 13,000 square foot store will be over 150 brands, from Yankee Candle to Pavers Shoes, Russell Hobbs and Dartington Glass.
The discount outlet will have a range of clothes, footwear, jewellery, bedding, home goods, gifts, lighting, toys and more.
A spokesperson for Ena Mill said: “We want to squeeze hundreds of well-known brands all together into our large ground floor setting and keep our prices consistently low all year round, as well as provide a warm friendly atmosphere where shopping is relaxed and comfortable.
“There are some really exciting plans in place for making our Mill the best it can be.”
The retailer opened its first branch at a former mill - from which it takes its name - at Atherton in Wigan borough and has quickly grown in popularity.
From cookware to crystal and wicker ware to electrical goods, bedding and home and kitchen accessories, Ena Mills says it has “something to suit every taste and budget”.
The Atherton store also boasts a cafe, but it’s not clear at this stage whether the Cleveleys branch has plans for its own.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.