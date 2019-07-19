Sex club burns incident investigated by Blackpool licensing chiefs

Licensing chiefs have examined CCTV footage from a Blackpool sex club after a customer claimed to have received serious burns during a performance.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the Eden One lap-dancing club on Queen Street during the last weekend in June.

Evidence will be put before councillors when they meet on Tuesday to consider whether or not to renew the sexual entertainment venue licence at the club.

Most of the documents due to be considered by members of Blackpool Council's public protection sub-committee are confidential.

But a public report to the sub-committee says a complaint had been received "by a member of the public alleging they had received second degree burns following a performance that took place at Eden One."

CCTV evidence was examined by licensing officers as part of the investigation, and "also to establish whether or not these events were common practice."

The report adds this led to officers finding that "a number of licence condition breaches have been established."

Last December concerns were raised about Eden One after trading standards officers received a number of complaints about over-charging.

The venue had its licence renewed for six months, instead of the usual 12 months, and additional conditions were added.

These included that management tighten up procedures around electronic card payments, especially any payment over £100.

Trading Standards say they have received no further reports of over-charging since the tougher procedures were introduced.

Applicant John Sayers was told to return back before the committee which is due to decide whether the licence can be renewed for a further six months.

The meeting is due to be held behind closed doors due to confidential information.

The club, which must renew its licence annually, has been operating since October 2013.