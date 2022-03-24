The Royal Academy of Engineering’s Enterprise Hub has opened a new round of applications for its Regional Talent Engines programme to support entrepreneurial mid-late career engineers and individuals from vocational backgrounds to develop innovative ideas.

The Enterprise Hub will grant successful applicants £20,000 equity-free funding for living and business costs to help grow their ideas into start-up businesses.

Designed to boost innovation in regions across the UK, applicants must be based in North West England. The programme is targeted at people who either hold a technical qualification from a Further Education college or are experienced mid-late career engineers looking to bring an innovative idea to market.

The Royal Academy of Engineering’s Enterprise Hub is opening applications for the September intake of its Regional Talent Engines programme

In addition to funding, successful applicants will also receive six months’ support, including mentoring and advice, to prepare them for commercialising their engineering solutions.

Ana Avaliani, Director of Enterprise and Sustainable Development at the Royal Academy of Engineering, said: “With an emphasis on mentoring and skills development, participants can gain the confidence to begin new careers as entrepreneurs with equity-free financial backing from the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Enterprise Hub.

"This programme hopes to cultivate their passion for creativity, problem-solving, and design to launch their own startups. We encourage anyone with an idea for an engineering or technological solution to apply.”

The Enterprise Hub will provide expert mentoring, training, one-to-one coaching, access to the Academy’s diverse network and meeting space in the Academy’s Taylor Centre.