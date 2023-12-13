Blackpool's new San Marco's restaurant opens its doors tomorrow (Thursday, December 14) - join us for a sneak peek inside!

The Italian was a popular choice for diners at its previous location in Lytham Road before it closed after 18 years amid the coronavirus lockdowns.

But the family-run restaurant returns tomorrow after taking over the former Mamma's Ristorante in Topping Street which closed in October.

The restaurant will open seven days a week and is already fully booked until Saturday with families eager to sample its authentic Italian menu.

Old favourites include the fillet vesuvio alongside a number of tasty new dishes and Blackpool's only 23-inch pizzas.

Ahead of Thursday's grand opening, we were given a sneak peek inside San Marco's following its glamorous makeover.

You can view the San Marco's Festive Christmas menu here - available from December 14 to December 23.

An Early Bird Menu is also available from Sunday to Thursday, 5pm -7pm, with three courses for £17.95. Friday and Saturday is à la carte only. You can call 01253 404010 to book a table.

Cinzia Goldie, daughter of former San Marco's owner Lucia Frankitt, will be at the helm as she seeks to re-establish San Marco's as a favourite among the resort's diners.

Mum Lucia will remain a key figure in the restaurant's new era, alongside Cinzia's husband George and their business partner Stephen Coles.