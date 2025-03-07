Sainsbury's to close Garstang supermarket for 12 days while store undergoes revamp
The Garstang store in Park Hill Road will shut for 12 days from Saturday, March 15 to Wednesday, March 26.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
It’s understood the reason for the closure is to allow Sainsbury’s to revamp the store.
A banner appeared outside the supermarket this week, alerting shoppers to the temporary closure.
Sainsbury’s said customers can still shop online and order home deliveries during the closure.
Sainsbury’s were approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.