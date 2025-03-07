Sainsbury's to close Garstang supermarket for 12 days while store undergoes revamp

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 7th Mar 2025, 15:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sainsbury’s will close one of its Lancashire supermarkets for nearly two weeks.

The Garstang store in Park Hill Road will shut for 12 days from Saturday, March 15 to Wednesday, March 26.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sainsbury's in Garstang will close for 12 days from Saturday, March 15 to Wednesday, March 26Sainsbury's in Garstang will close for 12 days from Saturday, March 15 to Wednesday, March 26
Sainsbury's in Garstang will close for 12 days from Saturday, March 15 to Wednesday, March 26 | Google

It’s understood the reason for the closure is to allow Sainsbury’s to revamp the store.

A banner appeared outside the supermarket this week, alerting shoppers to the temporary closure.

Sainsbury’s said customers can still shop online and order home deliveries during the closure.

Sainsbury’s were approached for comment.

Related topics:LancashireSupermarketGarstang

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice