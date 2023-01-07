Workers have moved in to clear the remains of the once-bustling Bonny Street Market, which closed in 2022 after 37 years of trading.
These were the scenes as workers started on the site ...
1. The derelict remains of Bonny Street Market
The derelict remains of Bonny Street Market before it makes way for Blackpool Central project - there were traders there for 37 years. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. The derelict remains of Bonny Street Market
3. The derelict remains of Bonny Street Market
4. The derelict remains of Bonny Street Market
