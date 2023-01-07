News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sad state of Blackpool's Bonny Street Market as workers begin to clear remains of the old building

Workers have moved in to clear the remains of the once-bustling Bonny Street Market, which closed in 2022 after 37 years of trading.

By Lucinda Herbert
7th Jan 2023, 4:13pm
Updated 7th Jan 2023, 5:00pm

These were the scenes as workers started on the site ...

1. The derelict remains of Bonny Street Market

The derelict remains of Bonny Street Market before it makes way for Blackpool Central project - there were traders there for 37 years. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. The derelict remains of Bonny Street Market

The derelict remains of Bonny Street Market before it makes way for Blackpool Central project - there were traders there for 37 years. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. The derelict remains of Bonny Street Market

The derelict remains of Bonny Street Market before it makes way for Blackpool Central project - there were traders there for 37 years. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. The derelict remains of Bonny Street Market

The derelict remains of Bonny Street Market before it makes way for Blackpool Central project - there were traders there for 37 years. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Blackpool