Kaos on Queen Street has been ordered to stop serving alcohol at 2.30am in future after its operator Neil Cropper was hauled before a town hall licensing panel.

Blackpool police had asked for the bar to be stripped of its licence after warning the venue had become “a magnet for crime and disorder”.

The Kaos Bar on Queen Street. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

But the panel felt trouble mainly broke out between 3am and 5am and “therefore revocation would be a disproportionate response.”

A hearing held on December 5 heard officers responded to 284 call outs to the bar over 12 months from August 2021 to August 2022.

The force claimed more than twice as many assaults were reported at Kaos than any other venue in Blackpool.

The council ruling, published following the hearing, says: “Those who cater for the later end of the night-time economy need to have robust policies in place to deal with issues that may arise and to ensure an orderly dispersal of customers at the end of trading.

“Considering the CCTV evidence and the police logs, it does not appear that this venue has either.

“The panel concluded that the way this venue is trading in the early hours of the morning is undermining the licensing objectives.

“One consequence of this is the pressure placed on police and ambulance resources.”

Mr Cropper had told the hearing Kaos operated as a venue for the LGBT community from opening time, but in the early hours of the morning the customer profile started to change.

From 2am it operated primarily as a ‘straight’ venue with a last admission time of 4.30am.

There is only one other venue in Blackpool which has a 5am licence, and that is for only one day a week.

Mark Marshall, who represented Kaos at the hearing, had told the panel Mr Cropper was anxious to work with police to resolve issues and said many of the reported incidents were the result of the nightspot’s location rather than anything happening inside.

The ruling means alcohol sales must end at 2.30am with the premises closed to the public by 3am.