Royal Mail worried new business units could disrupt town's post

Royal Mail had objected to the application to develop land near its sorting office

Plans have been approved to build new industrial units on a site next to Blackpool’s Royal Mail sorting office despite warnings the development could disrupt mail services.

The application to retain a building on Hawking Place in Bispham, which contains three units, and to construct two new buildings bringing the total number of units to five, has been approved by the council’s Planning Committee.

The development site (picture from Google)

But in a submission to the council, Royal Mail had warned of potential disruption to its operation if vehicles parked on Hawkings Place, particularly during construction phases.

The firm said it could ‘ultimately prevent operations’.

In a submission to the council, Royal Mail warned: “The DO (delivery office) is an important asset for Royal Mail and serves postcode areas across Blackpool.

“The office delivers to approximately 107,000 addresses and is an important contributor to the local economy, employing 265 people, increasing during peak periods such as Christmas.

“Operationally, the site is run from 10pm to 7pm Monday to Sunday and generates a significant amount of noise and high numbers of two-way vehicular movements per day.

“There are specific peak periods when the office is busiest, typically between 6.45am and 3pm. Outside of these times, there remains a steady stream of vehicular movements to and from the site.

“The introduction of the development in such proximity to the DO is of concern to Royal Mail as this use potentially gives rise to issues and challenges which could adversely impact, restrict or ultimately prevent Royal Mail operations at that site.”

However, a report to the committee said agreement had been reached over highways works, while 92 parking spaces were proposed as part of the development which was judged as acceptable.

A planning report said the application met with council policies which designated the area for industrial and business use.

Planners said in their assessment: “Economically, the development would provide employment during construction and operation in an area designated for this purpose. This weighs in favour of the proposal.

“Environmentally, the design of the units is considered to be acceptable. The proposed development represents a cohesive scheme.”