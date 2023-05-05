Royal achievement for Blackpool firm which is among the first to win King's Award

Floss & Rock which sells its products all over the world has won a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

It is one of the first recipients of the award.

The company, based at Whitehills Business Park, is an international children’s toy brand that manufactures and distributes unique gifts and toys for children primarily aged two to 10.

Floss & Rock sells children's toys and products

Floss & Rock, which employs 19 people, was formed in 2016 by husband and wife team Tim Hislop and Gill Stratton.

Designed in the land of candy ‘floss’ and sticks of ‘rock’ beside the seaside, it puts creativity at the core of the business with both owners equally passionate about outstanding design, quality and eco-friendly attributes.

Co-founder and managing director Tim Hislop said: “We are hugely honoured to be among the very first recipients of The King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

"This award reflects the huge efforts our entire team has made especially over the past six years to grow our sales network across the world in spite of a global pandemic and international war.”The Floss & Rock brand is now a prominent force in over 35 markets ranging from the USA to Australia with a current portfolio of around 300 products with 40 more to launch in July 2023.”We have an exciting vision of the future as we identify more key markets and create more innovative products in new categories.”

Tim Hislop and Gill Stratton

The King’s Awards for Enterprise was previously known as The Queen’s Award for Enterprise, and the new name reflects His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The award programme, now in its 57th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.