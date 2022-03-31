Developers want to build two apartment blocks at each end of a well-known crescent of buildings close to the Pleasure Beach on the seafront, but first they will need to tear down a row of hotels and holiday apartments.

The Skye, Colwyn and Headlands hotels on New South Promenade would be replaced with a ‘high-quality’ mixture of 1,2 and 3 bedroom apartments, according to plans lodged with the council.

At the northern end of the site, the first development would provide 51 apartments replacing the vacant Skye and Colwyn Hotels on the corner of New South Promenade and Burlington Road West.

At the southern end of the crescent, the second development would replace the Headlands Hotel, providing 41 apartments on the corner of Harrowside West and New South Promenade.

The apartments will also benefit from balconies or terraces, with each apartment having its own dedicated parking space on site.

The proposals were put forward by Coastway Ltd and Headlands Ltd, who say the development would continue the regeneration of South Shore near the Pleasure Beach.

Development on the crescent has already taken place with a new 130-room Hampton by Hilton built in 2016, and in 2020 planning permission was granted for a £7 million extension to the hotel.

Lancashire-based David Cox Architects have designed the development and planning consultancy Smith & Love are advising on the scheme.

Deborah Smith, co-founder of Smith & Love, said: “Blackpool is experiencing a renaissance, and there’s a demand for high-quality residential accommodation, which the New South Promenade development will provide.

“Two contemporary apartment buildings will provide high-quality homes for people helping stimulate the local economy and play a part in creating a sense of place with a diverse but active community.

“New South Promenade will also complement the ongoing regeneration of Blackpool itself while playing an essential role in revitalising the crescent and attracting people to live and work in the town.”

Director David Cox added: “The scheme will reinvent this important part of Blackpool’s promenade. The two sites, north and south, will act as bookends to the crescent and help bring about much-needed quality residential spaces.”