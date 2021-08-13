Rooftop10k among charity challenges for Blackpool firm marking its 25th year in business

Employees of building services engineering company, Ameon are to celebrate the company’s milestone year by undertaking 25 fundraising challenges.

They are aiming to raise a minimum of £25,000 under an initiative they have called ‘Ameon 25’ and the firm has agreed to match any funds raised by its employees during the execution of the 25 fundraising activities.

The Whitehills-based firm has guaranteed £25,000 minimum to be divided between NHS Charities and Brian House Children’s Hospice in Blackpool; although it believes more will be raised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve McCourt from Ameon, who will be taking on a 10k charity challenge... on a rooftop

A spokesman said: "Rather than stage a lavish bash, now that restrictions are ending, management and employees decided to dedicate the 25th anniversary to those in frontline jobs who have worked tirelessly to save lives throughout the pandemic."

Already in the diary are a unique triathlon event to be undertaken by Ameon’s directors; the Manchester marathon, being run by a first-timer; a fire walk, and what is being billed as the

first rooftop 10K, to be run on the dedicated rooftop running track, 150 feet above the traffic in Manchester city centre, at the newly completed Vox apartment development in Cornbrook.

The run is to be undertaken by Ameon’s principal commercial manager, Steve McCourt, who oversaw the completion of the company’s part of the construction contract on the building.

Steve McCourt

Steve’s run is all the more remarkable because, having broken his back in a fall 25 years ago, it wasn’t clear that he would be ever be able to take on such a challenge or even walk

unaided.

However he put his recovery down to the dedicated staff of the NHS and now dedicates his run to them, and others in the service that have helped achieve miracles for countless thousands during the Covid crisis.

Ameon 25 kicks off with the rooftop 10K, in association with Vox, on Saturday, September 11, which will involve 83 laps of the 120-metre long, two-lane track, which boasts the distraction of scenic views across the new Manchester skyline and the Pennines beyond.