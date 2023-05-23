Stephen Padgett Furniture has been trading in Division Lane for 34 years, but temporary traffic lights at the junction with Common Edge Road have restricted access to the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brothers Richard and Chris, who took over the business from their parents who founded it, had planned to close in August 2024 – but have now brought forward the closure to August this year.

Stephen Padgett Furniture is set to close after 35 years in business. Pictured are brothers Chris (right) and Richard Padgett.

Intermittent roadworks have been in place including in December last year, and this spring, to enable a new access road to be built for sports pitches at the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

Chris said: “We wanted to finish in August next year when we wanted to, rather than be pushed into it by the roadworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we have lost around £40,000 in cash flow and Richard and I haven’t taken a wage for the last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At different times there have been diversion signs in place at either end of Division Lane, so there has been lots of confusion and customers have just given up.”

Stephen Padgett Furniture is set to close after 35 years in business. Pictured are brothers Chris and Richard Padgett.

The business, which specialises in pine and oak, was founded by Stephen Padgett and his late wife Marilyn with Chris, 54, and Richard, 52, joining shortly after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have customers across Lancashire and further afield, with the majority of the furniture made on site by craftsman Richard, while Chris concentrates on furniture staining, sales and deliveries.

Richard said: “People come in with their measurements and we make what they want and have always been sticklers for quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s heartbreaking to think this lovely business we have had for 34 years is slipping away from us.”

Stephen Padgett founded his business 34 years ago

Advertisement Hide Ad

At its height the business employed up to 10 staff, but has just one long-standing employee left.

The roadworks are due to be completed by the end of May, with the final resurfacing of the road taking place from May 30 to 2 June 2 as an evening and overnight road closure.

Blackpool Council has also re-opened the junction between Midgeland Road and Division Lane to provide additional access for residents and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad