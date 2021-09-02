RJ's Sports Bar in Cleveleys celebrates opening day
A new establishment in Cleveleys has opened its doors to the public after it took over the former Pizza Hut building during lockdown.
RJ's Bar on North Promenade in Cleveleys opened in the former Pizza Hut restaurant for the first time yesterday (Wednesday September 1).
Pizza Hut moved onto the Jubilee Park site, which also hosts the Jubilee Park pub, JD Gym and VUE cinema, back in 2006 - but it became one of Covid's casualties when bosses announced it would close permanently during lockdown.
New owners John Sherwood and Rob Hopkinson started working on the building earlier this year, and have now transformed it into RJ's - a "family-friendly sports bar."
Manager Sarah-Jayne Coop said she "couldn't wait" to open RJ's to families as well as sports fans, with a bar menu available all day for youngsters and grown-ups alike.
She explained that the business' ethos was to promote sustainability, and integrate itself into the local community.
"Sustainability is important to us, especially with us being near the sea," she said.
"We're very much about the local community, we all live in Cleveleys and we really want to orientate the business for the people who live here.
"We want to help to bring a bit of community spirit back into the world."
