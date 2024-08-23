4 . 4. Fred and Peter Done, 81 and 77 (£2.295bn)

BetFred, the Dones’ bookmaker, has expanded into the US and South Africa, with turnover rising 25% to over £900m. Their Peninsula group also performed well, generating £79m in profits and paying £45m in dividends. Despite BetFred’s expansion costs leaving its value at £2bn, the Dones’ total wealth, including £250m in property and other assets, is £2.295bn. | Getty Images