Revised plans approved for former JR Taylor store and ex-bank next door

The plan is to transform the landmark site into a spa, restaurant, bar and hotel.

The owners of the prominent building in St Annes Square, which closed as a store in 2015, have acquired the former HSBC bank next door and want to extend into that the plans for which applicants Corbenyah Properties Ltd were granted permission by Fylde Council for the ex-Taylors store to become The Sanctuary in 2021

The plan is for a restaurant, spa and bars, including one on the roof and would entail change of use of the two buildings from retail, offices and bank to mixed use, with the spa at basement level, restaurant, bar and spa entrance on the ground floor, ancillary offices, staff rooms, massage rooms and spa dining at first floor, a VIP bar at second floor and a rooftop bar at the third floor level.

The former JR Taylot store and former HSBC bank next door in St Annes Square.

External alterations would include a glazed enclosure of the first, second and third floors facing Garden Street and St Annes Road West and a third floor extension to the corner turret, replacement of the current roof with a glazed flat roof and curved canopy to the rooftop bar, new entrances and part demolition of the rear of the former bank along with changes to windows and various features at the rear

After the original plan was approved by Fylde Council in November 2021, work started to clear the JR Taylor building on the corner of St Annes Square and Garden Street started but the activity halted in recent months.

The former HSBC bank, which features the landmark St Annes Square clock, closed last September.

The application for the spa, restaurant, bar and hotel incorporates the former HSBC Bank entrance as a main entrance for the planned Sanctuary and absorbs the bank building into the development as a whole with a design sympathetic to a Grade II listed building.

The plans include a rooftop bar.

Other changes from the original plans involve removing the previously planned balcony clutter from the Garden Street facade while preserving additional heritage features internally and externally.

It is understood the aim is for the developer to be on site in June as what are described as “the previous technical building challenges which have led to delays” have now been apparently overcome.

The revised plans have been passed by Fylde Council’s planning committee and delegated to officers to complete.

A spokesman for the St Annes Anne Enterprise Partnership (STEP) group of traders said: “STEP is excited to hear that the updated plans for the JR Taylor’s building have been passed by Fylde Borough Council.

Another view of the rooftop bar area from the plans for The Sanctuary.

"The ex-HSBC building will create and impressive entrance to this new business. It’s facilities will encourage people to visit, stay and spend in the town.