Return to Lancashire for new manager at country tourism and visitors organisation

Ian Stackhouse joins the organisation as partnerships manager; responsible for looking after the 500 plus tourism and hospitality Visit Lancashire partners, and for seeking out new partnership opportunities that help showcase and bring economic benefits to the county.

Ian is a Leisure marketing graduate with many years’ experience in both private and public sectors; working in destination marketing, business support, town centre management and regeneration.

After 15 years in Cornwall, he returned North in April 2021 and has worked for the past year as economic development officer at Rossendale Council.

Ian Stackhouse

Marketing Lancashire chief executive, Rachel McQueen said: “We are delighted to welcome Ian to the team. He brings a wealth of experience to this important role within the organisation and he has made it clear he is absolutely thrilled to be back on home ground.

“I know Ian is looking forward to reacquainting himself with the whole of the county and is especially keen to get to know the wide range of businesses within Lancashire’s tourism and hospitality sector.