From furniture to fashion, these are a few of the new shops we visited in 2023.

As we think about the Boxing Day sales, why not check out some of the Fylde's independent shops to see what they have to offer?

Blackpool has welcomed many new shops to the high street in 2023, and there are some lovely little stores further afield in St Annes and Bispham too.

These are a few we recommend.

1 . Books For Less on Birley Street has a good choice of second hand and brand new books under a fiver. Plenty for kids and adults alike. Books For Less Photo Sales

2 . Iconz, on Abingdon Street, is a haven for geeks, rock music fans and movie buffs. It has a great range of memorabilia ranging from notebooks and mugs to collectibles and band t-shirts. Iconz Photo Sales

3 . Inertial Sounds is one of several new independent stalls that opened in the Abingdon Street Market retail space. It's a great place to visit if you want to browse or hunt down a particular record, and they have a cosy social area too. Inertial Sounds Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

4 . Cassidy's Closet is a brand new ladies' boutique which opened in April 2023. A selection of ladies’ clothing and accessories are available at the brand new store, on the corner of Layton Road and Raithlyn Avenue. Cassidy's Closet Photo: Dan Martino Photo Sales