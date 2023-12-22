As we think about the Boxing Day sales, why not check out some of the Fylde's independent shops to see what they have to offer?
Blackpool has welcomed many new shops to the high street in 2023, and there are some lovely little stores further afield in St Annes and Bispham too.
These are a few we recommend.
1. Books For Less on Birley Street has a good choice of second hand and brand new books under a fiver. Plenty for kids and adults alike.
Books For Less
2. Iconz, on Abingdon Street, is a haven for geeks, rock music fans and movie buffs. It has a great range of memorabilia ranging from notebooks and mugs to collectibles and band t-shirts.
Iconz
3. Inertial Sounds is one of several new independent stalls that opened in the Abingdon Street Market retail space. It's a great place to visit if you want to browse or hunt down a particular record, and they have a cosy social area too.
Inertial Sounds Photo: Lucinda Herbert
4. Cassidy's Closet is a brand new ladies' boutique which opened in April 2023. A selection of ladies’ clothing and accessories are available at the brand new store, on the corner of Layton Road and Raithlyn Avenue.
Cassidy's Closet Photo: Dan Martino
5. Saltrock opened a new store in the former Edinburgh Woolen Mill building in St Annes in September 2023. Their products are aimed at people with a love of style and adventure. A selection of wetsuits, dryrobes and ponchos are on sale, along with surf-inspired clothing and accessories for adults, kids and dogs.
Saltrock Photo: Saltrock