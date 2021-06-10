Retail bosses praise new Blackpool town centre cafe bar Vintro Lounge

Vintro Lounge cafe bar, the newest venue from Bristol-based company Loungers, opened in St John's Square in the unit previously occupied by Pizza Express, creating some 25 jobs.

The Loungers firm was founded in 2002 by friends Dave Reid, Alex Reilley and Jake Bishop, who have since opened over 100 venues across the country.

Bosses said the venue had been created with families in mind, with games, books and colouring equipment available for children, plus a dedicated menu for youngsters and people on vegan or gluten free diets.

Vintro Lounge opened on June 9 in St John's Square.

A community noticeboard is available for locals wanting to publicise events, and a book swap area will be "kept well stocked."

David Matthews, operations manager for Loungers, said: “The team have eagerly awaited opening the doors to Vintro Lounge.

"As well as providing Blackpool with an inclusive food and drink offering, the team will also revolutionise the way the area thinks about the word community - with ongoing fundraising projects for Trinity Hospice and Brian House.

"We will also be holding regular fundraising events as part of their commitment to making a difference in the community."

Vintro Lounge has opened in the former Pizza Express building in St John's Square. Picture: Blackpool BID

Ryan Skyrme, operations manager at Blackpool Business Improvement District (BID), said he was pleased with the town centre's newest venue and hoped it would help put Blackpool "back on the map, on the road to recovery."

Mr Skyrme said: “We are pleased to welcome the Vintro Lounge Cafe to Blackpool town centre, they are a well-known restaurant brand and it's great to hear that they have opened their doors, as there has been a buzz of excitement during the renovation of the restaurant.

"They will be very much welcomed by visitors and locals alike, and they will be a great addition to the early evening economy and also creating local jobs.

"The opening couldn’t have come at a better time to place Blackpool back on the map on the road to recovery from the pandemic. We wish them all the success."

Vintro Lounge interior, created with a "retro" aspect in mind to reflect the resort community and culture. Picture: Blackpool BID