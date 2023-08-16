A filmmaker from Blackpool has released his second full-length feature movie and wants to inspire other talented youngsters to follow their dreams.

Both of Ryan J Smith’s films have cost under 7,000 each to make – yet are being shown to a global audience on major platforms.

They’ve been described by American filmmaking outlet Film Threat as: “A staggering feat considering both films were made for the fraction of one mainstream television episode’s budget.”

Blackpool is barren of opportunities – you have to find your own way

Now Blackpool-born Ryan wants to show other young people that you don’t need to be rich or live in Hollywood to make quality movies.

Ryan, 25, said: “Im just a kid from Blackpool, i wasn’t born into money it’s just a case of working hard. Blackpool is so barren of opportunities so you have to find your own way.”

With no serious opportunities, young Ryan started making his own short films - and had made 15 by the time he left high school.

Gone international

Now he has his own fully-equipped studio, and runs Skint Film Company as a full time international business.

Ryan raised money independently through various day jobs. Now the success of those movies on streaming platforms has allowed him to commit full-time to filmmaking.

He added: “It’s never been easier and cheaper to make movies and get them out there, the same goes for any kind of art.”

Putting Fylde Coast on the map

The twist-heavy thriller, Talking To Ghosts, was shot at various locations between Lytham and Thornton, in November 2022.

But don’t expect major landmarks or obvious signs of where it is filmed.

“I’ve always gotten a kick out of being the first filmmaker to plant the flag in certain areas” says Smith. “It’s kind of my duty at this point to put the Fylde Coast on the map filmmaking-wise. You know you’re on the coast but not 100% sure whereabouts.”

Twist-heavy thriller on Amazon Prime

Led by theatre prodigy Nina Holland-Smith, Skint Film Company veteran Neizan Fernandez and The Dark Knight actor Grahame Edwards - it tells the story of a young woman who finds herself in the midst of a black market arms deal gone wrong. “It’s a love story. The gunfire is just for show.”

“This particular story began life as a very aggressive revenge film, but by the end, it became a much more hopeful movie than first envisioned” says Ryan. “I was out for blood at the start — but I found myself healing towards the end. It’s a very raw movie, certainly the most emotionally complex story I’ve told yet.”

"Talking To Ghosts" is out now on Amazon Prime video, starring Nina Holland-Smith, Neizan Fernandez and Grahame Edwards.

It is also coming to Apple TV.

Find out more at www.skintfilmcompany.com

Ryan’s advice for young filmmakers

1 – Find a decent film school, one that encourages you to make lots of films

2 – Work hard

3 – Don’t give up