Resort digital services firm teams up with Blackpool FC at Bloomfield Road

As a new era dawns at Bloomfield Road following the ownership change, a UK market leader has taken the chance to team up with the club.

Whitehills-based Eleven Sports Media works with the biggest professional sports clubs and is celebrating its tenth year by partnering with its hometown club.

Eleven provides UK stadiums and venues with its home grown fan engagement platforms, StadiumTV and StatZone via digital screens.

Its services are used by many Premier League stadiums, including West Ham’s London Stadium and Newcastle’s St James’ Park and it is the biggest company of its kind in the UK.

In addition to putting the Eleven Sports Media brand name on the back of the famous Tangerine shirts, Eleven will also make a significant investment in the club by bringing Premier League technology to Bloomfield Road, so Blackpool’s fans are entertained by the same content platforms featuring at the nation’s biggest venues.

Blackpool’s fans will get StadiumTV, a bespoke club communication channel in concourse and hospitality areas, and features the latest club news and information.

Bloomfield Road will also showcase the award-winning StatTV channel, which takes fans inside the action by broadcasting live and interactive match stats, focusing on key players, head-to-heads and providing analysis as the game is happening.

These stats will also reach Blackpool fans on the club’s official social media pages, with Eleven’s StatTracker content providing matchday analysis and statistics across Facebook and Twitter.

CEO Matt Cairns said: “Although the Eleven brand is widely recognised throughout the UK sports industry we’re perhaps less well known locally, so as we approach our 10th anniversary I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate this than to feature on the famous Tangerine shirt.

“2019 is set to be a landmark year in the club’s history and it is a privilege to be a part of that.”

Blackpool FC’s Managing Director Ben Hatton said: “This is an exciting and innovative partnership that brings a whole new level of fan engagement to matchdays at Bloomfield Road, allowing supporters to get much closer to the action.

“Eleven Sports Media will be making a significant investment to bring their award-winning, Premier League technology to the stadium, and we are delighted to welcome them to our ever-growing family of partners.”