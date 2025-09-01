Red Rose Awards 2026 open for entries

Entries are now open for the biggest celebration of Lancashire business…the Red Rose Awards 2026.

The 16th annual awards will be held at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on March 12 next year and are presented by Lancashire Business View.

The event raises a glass to the best of the best in the county and there are 24 different categories to enter including three new ones – AI and Tech Innovation, Creative Business and Deal of the Year.

Richard Slater, chairman of Lancashire Business View, said: “The Red Rose Awards is one of the highlights of the business calendar as we get to hear about businesses flying the flag for Lancashire, locally, nationally and internationally.

“There are three new awards we are excited to be introducing which we feel are up-and-coming sectors that deserve recognition.”

Forbes Solicitors and Barclays have been confirmed as headline sponsors of the event.

Emma Swan, partner and commercial divisional lead at Forbes Solicitors, said: “The awards are more than a celebration; they are an opportunity for people and businesses to showcase their hard work, innovation and impact.

“Entering the awards is a chance to shine a spotlight on your achievements, raise your profile within the county and beyond, and inspire others across our business community.

“Recognition at the Red Rose Awards not only celebrates success but also strengthens the connections that make Lancashire’s economy thrive.”

Paul Nicholls, relationship manager at Barclays, said: “It is always an amazing experience for us to be involved and a highlight to the year, witnessing the calibre of businesses that attend and their journeys experienced.

“For any business considering entering, I would say, please do! Share your story, inspire others, and give your business the accolade it deserves.”

The awards are also sponsored by: Big Tank, Brysdales, Chorley Council, Community Foundation for Lancashire, D&M Creative, Farleys Solicitors, HarrisonDrury, High Court Enforcement, Marketing Lancashire, Merchandise4Impact, Napthens, PDS Engineering, Peter Scott Printers, Pierce, PM+M, Shout Connect, Sowena Group, The Fun Experts, The Royal Dyche, University of Lancashire and Viva.

To enter visit www.redroseawards.co.uk and the closing date will be December 5.

For more information about sponsorship options email sales director Joanne Hindley on [email protected] or telephone 07442949697.

