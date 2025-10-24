Eeek! A rat has been filmed scuttling around Costa Coffee in Blackpool.

The rodent was spotted scurrying around the seating area outside the Costa drive-thru at Squire’s Gate on Wednesday.

The shocking video was taken by Matt Naylor, who runs Lytham St Annes News, and who kindly shared the footage with the Gazette.

“Looks like someone has stopped for a hazelnut latte”, quipped Matt.

In the video, some fearless customers casually observe the rat while eating their lunch and sipping coffees in the outside seating area, as the pest brazenly scuttles around in search of crumbs and leftovers.

Costa were approached for comment.