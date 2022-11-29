More than 40,000 RMT members will strike on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 and on January 3,4,6 and 7. There will also be an overtime ban across the railways from December 18 until January 2, meaning the RMT will be taking some form of industrial action for four weeks. Here’s what you had to say.

“Train drivers on 50k+ a year with good pensions and instant full sick pay for six months following any accident don't really have anything to strike about”

Advertisement Hide Ad

At least when I worked on the buses and they were planning strikes the firm organised agency drivers to cover while it was ongoing. Can't see that happening here cause the firm would rather let people believe its the employees fault. They could prevent any disruption to services but I doubt they'll do it. – Andrew Smith

Mick Lynch, RMT Rail Union Chief Executive

“Lynch is doing his job”

The Grinch is the govt refusal to increase their pay when we have rampant inflation and ridiculous energy bills. Cant even have Christmas lights this year some of us. – Christina Gregson

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Demanding a 10% pay rise isn't going down well with most people”

A station assistant at the bottom of the rung gets £25,000 a year which equates to £13 an hour for an average 40 hour week. That’s £3.50 an hour more then a minimum wage worker which the majority of the country is. You can see why them demanding a 10% pay rise isn't going down well with most people when the average driver wage is £48,500 a year, and the managers on more are wanting the pay rise too – John Whitehouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Good for them”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing up to the rail bosses with their massive pay and bonuses and huge payments to shareholders – John Scott

“Any pay increase will go onto ticket prices”

Advertisement Hide Ad

People supporting these strikes don’t use the railways. Normal peoples Christmases will be ruined by his passion for attention – Jimster Draper

“Keep going Mick”

Advertisement Hide Ad