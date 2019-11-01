Raft of promotions at Law firm with offices in Preston, Garstang, Lytham, Chorley and Penwortham.

Lisa Lodge has been appointed Branch Development Director and promoted to the board at Vincents Solicitors.

A private client solicitor specialising in Wills, Trusts and Lasting Power of Attorney, Lisa has been head of the firm’s Wyre office in Garstang since her arrival in 2016.

The company said her promotion to the board, and to oversee the high street branches, is in recognition of the work she has done in helping to expand the private client base across the business, which is up 70 per cent in three years, and supporting staff in all branches where business has increased by more than a third over the last two years.

Lisa said: “Our branch network is a vital part of the business and our high street presence makes us easily accessible for so many people.

"We can provide that all-important face-to-face service and get to know our clients properly, in a way that allows us to support them in numerous ways, and we can also cater for people popping in off the street for help and advice.

“While clients can access any form of legal support through any of our offices, including the commercial or personal injury services, the branches are mainly focused on providing day-to-day legal services such as wills, trusts and power of attorney, divorce and family matters, and house moves.

"Developing the branches, ensuring they are providing a top quality service, that they have the resources needed to support clients, and helping the teams to engage with their local communities, is a vital role and one I am incredibly proud to have been trusted with.”

Lisa’s was one of a number of promotions at the firm, which is headquartered at Winckley Square in Preston and has offices in Garstang, Penwortham, Chorley and two in Lytham.

June Caunce, a highly experienced conveyancer has been named Head of Residential Conveyancing. Gill Waterhouse has been promoted to administration manager while Gail Maudsley becomes lead receptionist. Chief cashier Melanie Coupe has also taken on additional responsibilities.

Phillip Gilmore, managing director, said: “Vincents is in a period of growth and we are looking to increase headcount by more than a third over the next three years. As the practice continues to expand, therefore, we need leaders with the knowledge and experience to support our ambitions right across all areas. of the business.”