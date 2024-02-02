Questa grows team with two new hires

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

23-year-old Oli Billington from Poulton and 22-year-old Tom Reardon from Lytham St Annes have taken on paraplanning and client support roles, respectively, at Questa in Blackpool. The practice now has more than 20 staff.

Oli Billington joins Questa from St. James’s Place. The former Kirkham Grammar School pupil graduated with a degree in Accounting and Finance from Sheffield Hallam University in 2022. He passed his Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning last year and is now working towards achieving Chartered Financial Planner status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oli said: “Starting at Questa is an exciting new chapter for me. I knew all about Questa before I joined. The paraplanning role gives me a great opportunity to put everything I’ve learned so far into practice. A big part of my decision to join was the company’s support in achieving chartered status. I hope to repay that backing by making my mark on the excellent client service here at the practice.”

Questa new hires: (L to R) Oli Billington and Tom Reardon

Tom Reardon joins the company from Atos, where he was a complaints officer. The former Lytham High School pupil is currently progressing towards his Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning. He has already successfully completed his Financial Protection exam and now has the Taxation exam in his sights.

Tom said: “Questa is a great move for me. I already have a good level of client service experience in my previous role. But now, I can focus on financial planning. I’m already taking exams. And to study hard whilst learning from colleagues offers a great combination for me. I’m excited for the future.”

The recruitment of Oli and Tom aligns with industry trends, indicating a rising demand for specialised roles in financial planning. Last year, the FPSB (Financial Planning Standards Board) surveyed 15,000 consumers in 15 countries to examine the value of Financial Planning. Three-quarters (72%) of people who have never received financial planning advice said they would consider doing so, with 52% intending to seek advice within the next three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Questa managing director Anthony Hoskisson said: “Oli and Tom will make great additions to the Questa family at an exciting time for the industry. There is a level of uncertainty in the world, which means more people are seeking peace of mind about their investments and wealth.

Advertisement Hide Ad