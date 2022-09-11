Qualifications joy for Lancashire financial planner
Lancashire-based financial planning firm TP Financial Solutions has celebrated one of its staff gaining a national qualification.
Tarnia Elsworth becoming a qualified financial planner after recently being awarded her Diploma in Financial Advice (DipFA) by the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) after completing a study programme over six months with Quilter Financial Adviser School.
Tarnia Elsworth becomes the latest financial planner with TP Financial Solutions joining colleague Annabel Lumsden in supporting families in the region with investment, pension, and insurance advice.
Studying on a course delivered by former professional advisers and industry experts, Tarnia Elsworth passed exams in financial services ethics and regulation, investment, and pension advice.
It means Tarnia has been able to be authorised to offer financial advice to UK clients and began a new role as a Professional Financial Planner within TP Financial Solutions having completed the qualification.
TP Financial Solutions was established in 2019 and has offices in Heysham. The firm advises families, businesses, and individuals with individually tailored financial plans.
Annabel Lumsden, director said: “We are proud that Tarnia has passed her financial planning exams, we set up TP Financial Solutions to support clients in the region to build a financial plan that enables them to realise their goals and ambitions.
"Tarnia has shown that she has an abundance of talent and commitment. Combining those qualities with her new qualifications, we know that in her new role, Tarnia will play a crucial role in helping us support even more clients in the region to build and maintain their own personal financial plan.”