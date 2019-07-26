Punks make tracks to support homeless ahead of Blackpool's Rebellion Festival at the Winter Gardens

Some of the biggest names in punk rock have come together to support the homeless ahead of the resort’s Rebellion music festival.

The likes of UK Subs, Angelic Upstarts and Jello Biafra have contributed tracks on a new CD entitled Kids on the Street with all proceeds going to Blackpool-based Streetlife and the musicians’ charity Crisis.

The cover of the new CD

The compilation is the brainchild of Blackpool Music Festival organiser Jon Bamborough and follows a similar CD, Streets of Blackpool, which came out two years ago.

That CD raised £3,500 Streetlife and its work to provide support, shelter, food and direction to vulnerable young people in Blackpool.

Jon said the new recording had been put together with his daughter Vikki, and best friend and colleague Brian Reddington who, with Jon, form Toxic Productions.

He said that Brian came up with the original idea of Streets of Blackpool at a benefit for Cardiacs front man Tim Smith.

Jon, who received an MBE this year for his work helping the homeless, said: “The first CD exceeded our expectations and we feel we have really upped the ante with this one.

“It is incredibly humbling to have so many people who share our feelings and aspirations.”

He said all production costs for the new CD, as well as promotion and advertising, have been met by Jon, Vikki and Brian from their own pockets and many hours, weeks and months of work were spent putting it all together.

Jon said the easiest part was getting some of the biggest names in punk on board. He said: “Homelessness in the UK is on the rise and has sadly become an epidemic.

“It’s no brainer that bands from across the range of Punk and Ska were again delighted to contribute songs to the new release and be totally empathic towards the cause and its message.”

Punk legends and Rebellion favourites such as UK Subs, Angelic Upstarts, Vice Squad, Jello Biafra and One Way System have featured tracks as well as some excellent up and coming bands Bar Stool Preachers, Millie Manders, Pizzatramp, The Awkwards and Subalternos.

There are also tracks from Rebellion stalwarts Pete Bentham and the Dinner Ladies, System Of Hate, Radical Dance Faction and The Ramonas.

Jon said the icing on the cake was a track specially recorded for the CD by Vice Squad and a track by Neville (& Sugary) Staple, written by The Specials star after meeting young homeless people on the streets and vowing to do what he could to try to alleviate homelessness in the UK through his music.

Neville and his wife have since become ambassadors for Musicians Against Homelessness, whose patron is legendary Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee.

The CD, whose artwork has been designed by local graphic designer Jez Wright, will be launched at Rebellion at the start of the four-day festival at the Winter Gardens on Thursday, August 1 and goes on sale for £5.

Jon added: “It’s a bargain for a very collectable and quality collection of original songs by incredible artists.”

Brian said: “It has been a lot of work over the last year putting this project together but when you are working with such inspiring people it really is a pleasure. I do believe we have a great product and I hope we will sell loads in support of Streetlife and Crisis.”

Kids on the Street will be sold at Rebellion festival’s Casbah Bazaar as well as local music venue, the Waterloo Music Bar, Waterloo Road.

People can also get a copy via Paypal by sending £5 to jon@anchorsholme.com. It will also be available online at https://jsntgmrecords.bandcamp.com