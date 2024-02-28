Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The public have been asked to share memories and photos after a family amusements arcade in Fleetwood announced its closing date.

Harbour Lights Amusements, based on The Esplanade close to the Knott End ferry slipway, made the announcement on its Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement, issued on Sunday afternoon (February 25), confirmed the arcade would be closing for good on April 14.

The news was greeted with sadness by customers and residents alike.

Harbour Lights Amusements in Fleetwood will close on April 14 (Credit: Google)

One person wrote: "Heartbroken for you all. Not only do I have memories from when I was younger, but it is now my boy's favourite place to go followed by Ferry Café. We have made the best memories, thank you. You will be missed . Love to you all. We will be in for a couple of last visits."

Another added: "We are absolutely gutted for you all. It's getting harder and harder for everyone but major thank you for all the joy you've brought to this town."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a follow-up statement, a spokesman for the arcade thanked the public for their support and asked for a "massive special request."

The statement read: "We're sincerely appreciative of everyone who has reached out and shared our post about the closure of Harbour Lights Amusements. Your support and kind words, which have resonated with people across the country and beyond, mean a great deal to us during this difficult time!

"Just a friendly reminder that we'll remain open until our closure date in April, so if you'd like to continue enjoying the arcade, please do stop by and show your support and feel free to capture your favorite moments with plenty of photos!

"We also do have a massive special request where we would love to preserve our memories together. To do so, we'll have a couple of empty books on the counter where you can share your messages or favorite memories with us. These books will become cherished keepsakes, capturing the wonderful times we've shared.