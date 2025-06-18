One of Fleetwood’s best-known pubs could soon reopen after it was sold to a mystery buyer.

The Lune Deep, opposite Wetherspoons in London Road, was sold for an undisclosed amount last month.

It was placed on the market with an original asking price of £375,000 - later reduced to £300k - but failed to capture buyers’ interest.

The Lune Deep, opposite Wetherspoons in London Road, Fleetwood, was sold for an undisclosed amount in May 2025 | SDL Auctions

It was then listed for auction in April, with a guide price of £200,000, but again failed to find a buyer.

The price tag was again slashed and the pub was to return to auction on May 29, with a reduced price of £150,000, but it sold for an undisclosed amount prior to this latest auction.

SDL Auctions, part of Eddisons, confirmed the sale on their website and a sold sign has since appeared on the building.

Will it reopen as a pub?

The identity of the buyer has not been made public, so it’s not known at this stage what the new owner has planned for the pub.

Trading most recently as The Lune Deep, the pub has come under several different owners in recent years, including Smith and Jones, and the Ma Kelly’s chain.

It was refurbished in 2023 and has a licence to open till 4am. As well as an open plan drinking area, there is also a beer patio to the side catering for 30 customers and private living accommodation upstairs.