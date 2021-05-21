£24m management school building now open at Lancaster University

The new building at Lancaster University

The extension to the Management School, named the West Pavilion, is a five-storey contemporary building which houses three new lecture theatres, two executive teaching suites and three floors of work space for academics and staff.

The 5667m2 facility – designed by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBS) and built by Preston-based John Turner Construction – also contains a large atrium and new reception area, linking the new building with the existing LUMS facilities.

Professor Angus Laing, Dean of Lancaster University Management School, said the plan for the new building came about because of the new for more space as the School became increasingly successfull.

He said: “We are delighted that our new cutting-edge facility is complete which is a fitting and inspiring setting for the whole LUMS community.

“Planning for this project started before the pandemic, when our footprint simply wasn’t big enough for our fast-growing School.

“Now it is complete, we are in the fortunate position of boasting a modern and flexible facility which houses some of Lancaster’s largest lecture theatres, with large open spaces that can be used safely within current restrictions, as well as when normality resumes.

“We look forward to a time when students can return to study here on campus and benefit from these facilities as part of the full Lancaster experience.”

Vice Chancellor of Lancaster University, Professor Andy Scofield, said: “We have invested more than £220 million into our campus since 2013 and this latest, significant investment in LUMS has resulted in a large, attractive space worthy of a leading management school.

“It is an asset that can be enjoyed by all on campus, and forms part of our ongoing commitment to providing students with world-class teaching and research facilities.”

The second phase of the redevelopment – which will be a refurbishment of the existing management school building – is set to start in the course of 2022.

This will see break out spaces, meeting rooms, office spaces and a range of other facilities revamped to rejuvenate the building, bringing the style and design in-line with the new West Pavilion.

Professor Angus Laing said: “It is important that the refurbishment of the existing building ensures very highest standard of facilities are in place across the whole school, while being sympathetic to our heritage and the existing 1960s architecture.

“The new space will provide an inspiring, open environment in which our students can learn and our academic staff are able to produce the kind of cutting-edge, forward-thinking research we have built our reputation on.”

Quadruple-accredited and world-ranked, the Lancaster University Management School is one of the longest-established business schools in the UK.

It is home to a thriving international community, welcoming students and staff from more than 180 countries.