Project Tempest: These are some of the jobs available at BAE Systems in Preston, Samlesbury and Warton

Thousands of high-value jobs in the region are up for grabs at BAE Systems in Preston, Samlesbury and Warton as the multinational arms, security, and aerospace company joins Japan and Italy in developing the fighter jet of the future – The Tempest.

Due to take to the skies by 2035, the ambition is for this to be a next-generation jet enhanced by a network of capabilities such as uncrewed aircraft, advanced sensors, cutting-edge weapons and innovative data systems.

An independent report produced by professional services firm, PwC, said the economic impact of the Tempest programme would generate at least £7.9bn for the North West, and Lancashire in particular, supporting thousands of highly skilled jobs a year.

Here is a selection of jobs available at BAE Systems in Preston, Samlesbury and Warton.

You can read more about the individual roles and apply here and find out about BAE Systems’ apprenticeship open evenings here

1. The Tempest An artist's impressions of how the aircraft could look

2. Airframe Design Engineering There are several jobs in Airframe Design Engineering available, including Structure Engineers and Airframe Design Engineers.

3. Electromagnetics Jobs at Warton are available for Electromagnetics Engineers.

4. Flight Systems There are a number of roles available in Flight Systems, including Head of Flight Operations.