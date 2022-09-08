Inspired, formerly Inspired Energy, said its revenues had risen 24 per cent from £32.62m to £40.45m for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.

At the same time Adjusted profit before tax was up eight per cent to £6.47m from £6m and adjusted EBITDA was up 10 per cent from £8.82m to £9.67m.

Inspired, based in Kirkham, describes itself as a technology enabled service provider supporting businesses in their drive to reduce energy consumption, deliver net-zero, control energy costs and manage their response to climate change.

Mark Dickinson of Inspired

The company said that the strategic and financial initiatives delivered in the period have ensured the group was well placed to deliver its strategic growth plan, while managing the additional risks created by the volatility and uncertainty within commodity and energy markets.

It said: “The board remains confident in achieving its full year expectations noting it is also mindful of the unprecedented conditions in UK energy markets which are very challenging for the Group’s customers.”

Commenting on the results, Mark Dickinson, chief executive of Inspired, said: “We are pleased to have delivered solid financial and operational progress during H1.

"Whilst the economic backdrop continues to present risks, our solid first half performance, strong market position and unique ability to support customers across a wide offering, provide us with confidence for H2 and beyond.”