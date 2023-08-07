Preston motorcycle retailer reveals partnership with the UK's premier live music venue in Blackpool

As part of the collaboration between Bowker Motorrad on the docks in Preston and The Waterloo Music Bar in Blackpool, the retailer has unveiled ‘Overkill’, a newly-customised BMW R Nine T.

The Music Bar permanently houses the only Motörhead endorsed bar in the UK - Lemmy's Bar. Lemmy’s Bar provided inspiration for the design of the bike, including details such as the Motörhead Snaggletooth logo and Lemmy's Rocka Rolla Custom Leather Guitar Strap on the tank, courtesy of Northwest Airbrush.

The Motörhead and Lemmy’s Bar logo has also been stitched into the seat by DragonSkinz. The bike will be displayed at events throughout Lancashire, promoting The Waterloo Bar and the crusade to support local live music in the county.

Bowker Motorrad staff and with the Ian Fletcher and the customised bike at the Waterloo Bar

John Nichol, for Bowker Motorrad, said: "We wanted to do something special to celebrate BMW Motorrad's 100th anniversary. So, we approached Ian at The Waterloo Music Bar. Our idea was to partner with a local business that is making a difference in the local community and dedicate a customised bike to promote their cause. The Waterloo’s passion for live music represented the perfect fit. Ian and his team do an amazing job supporting local bands and charities; we wanted to help.”

This collaboration highlights The Waterloo Bar's commitment to supporting and promoting live music in the Lancashire region. In 2022, the Waterloo Music Bar was crowned the first-ever Best Live Venue receiving the first-ever Black Plaque Award. A year earlier, The Waterloo Music Bar won Best Grassroots Venue North West Music Awards.

And Ian himself also won the ‘Night Time Hero’ award for his relentless support of new music and also his charity work. Ian has been a long-time supporter of the Blackpool charity Streetlife which helps vulnerable young people, and The Waterloo has been a collecting point for tins of food to help the charity.

The Waterloo Music Bar owner, Ian Fletcher, said: “The bike looks amazing. What a great job! It’s great to partner with Bowker Motorrad. Everyone knows about the link between rock music and motorcycles. There’s a deep connection between popular culture and style.

“I suppose you could say it’s a meeting of minds. We both share a passion for delivering exceptional experiences, whether it's through the world of motorcycles or the power of live music. And, together, we can create more memorable moments for music fans, motorcyclists and the wider community.”

The bike will be displayed at Bowker Motorrad on the docks in Preston and at local events to help promote The Waterloo Music Bar. It will take pride of place at Bowker Motorrad's 100th Anniversary event on Saturday, August 19. The bike can also be seen at the Tatcon event on Sunday August 20 at the Norbreck Castle Hotel.