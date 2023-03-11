Preston Markets traders and cafe owners came together this week to celebrate the Market Hall’s fifth birthday.

The upgraded Market Hall, officially opened on 10 March 2018, continues to grow from strength to strength with many traders growing their business and expanding their stalls, as well as new start-ups.To mark the special anniversary, Preston Market traders gathered together, along with Councillor Carol Henshaw, at the iconic Wallace and Gromit bench, for an official photo. Many traders have decorated their stalls for this landmark occasion.

Thriving restaurant

Jay Oats opened The Tipsy Chef street food restaurant in April 2022, after over a decade of running kitchens in and around Lancashire.Jay described the Market Hall as a place full of passionate family run businesses, and with access to fresh ingredients every morning.He said: “We will be open a year in April, and we have gone from strength to strength, every week we break our own records. A few stand out milestones for me are, joining up with Preston’s best bar and nightclub Baluga where we sell out bottomless brunches every month. We then had a visit from the famous competitive eater, BeardMeatsFood who took on our eating challenge. We also joined Uber Eats, so our menu is now available for home delivery.”

Long-time trader

Karen Davie is a long-time trader at Preston Markets and has been trading as Karen’s Collectables for more than 20 years. She is currently based on the Box Market selling a huge range of items from collectables such as coins, militaria, pocket watches to silver jewellery such as rings, bangles and chains.Karen said: “I started off with my stall on the Outdoor Market, I was trading there for many years. I was asked to join the Box Market when it opened in 2018 and I jumped at the chance.“The addition of the Market Hall has really brought Preston Markets up to date, and the stalls still sell the amazing fresh, local produce that they used to. It looks much more modern now and I’m really looking forward to the new development opening and what that will bring with it.”

Leisure complex plans

Regeneration plans are ongoing to create Animate, a £45m entertainment and leisure complex. This will include a cinema, bowling alley, bars and restaurants on the site of the former indoor market, to ensure that Preston city centre stays up-to-date and relevant to the ever-evolving social needs of the local residents, growing student population and visitors to Preston.Councillor Matthew Brown, Leader of Preston City Council, said: "Over the last five years, the Market Hall has seen many small businesses both new and established, grow and thrive. Some have expanded within the Market Hall, others that began there moving on to new locations but the last five years haven’t all been smooth sailing.”Councillor Carol Henshaw, City Centre ward Councillor for Preston City Council, added:“It was wonderful to visit Preston Markets for this special occasion, I enjoyed chatting with traders who work hard to create a wonderful city centre hub. It is also thanks to the people of Preston who choose to shop local and support local businesses, that Preston Market Hall has been a success.”For more information on opening times and the stalls that can be found in the Market Hall, visit www.prestonmarkets.co.uk

1 . Photo Neil Cross; The character at Preston Market Hall that is celebrating its 5th anniversary Photo Neil Cross; The character at Preston Market Hall that is celebrating its 5th anniversary Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

