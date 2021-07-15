Preston law firm welcomes three new faces

Harrison Drury has appointed a solicitor and two paralegals to further strengthen its residential property and commercial teams working across the region.

Solicitor Janka Ballo joins Harrison Drury’s residential conveyancing team in the Lancaster office from Alexander Grace Law which has its offices in Blackpool.

Janka will assist Harrison Drury’s clients with a range of residential property services including sales, purchases, transfer of equity and re-mortgage transactions as well as freehold, leasehold and new-build matters.

Three new faces at Harrison Drury in Preston. Jessica Woodman, Janka Ballo and Paulina Grysakowska

Duncan Rawlinson, partner and head of the residential property team at Harrison Drury, said: “We continue grow our talented team to meet the demand for our services across the North West.

“Janka is a valuable addition to our residential conveyancing team at a time when we are very busy due to continued high levels of activity in the housing market.

“She has extensive experience across all residential property matters and will be a great asset to our clients.”

The firm has also welcomed paralegals Paulina Grysakowska and Jessica Woodman who will be based in Harrison Drury’s Preston office.

Paulina, who holds a masters degree in law from University of Central Lancashire, has joined the firm’s commercial litigation team from GSR Solicitors and Dylan Nair Solicitors.

Jessica has joined Harrison Drury’s commercial property team after completing a law degree at The University of Law and plans to start her Legal Practice Course in 2022.

Duncan added: “As the economy continues to recover from the pandemic and business confidence grows, our teams are witnessing increased demand in many areas.

“Paulina and Jessica will play an important role as paralegals supporting our commercial litigation and commercial property teams in Preston and gaining the experience required to progress their careers at the firm.”

The firm has solicitors based in Preston, Kendal, Lancaster, Garstang and Clitheroe.