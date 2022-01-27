Preston inspections company hires regional director

Jennifer Barrett has joined Ball and Berry and will be central to developing the firm’s strategy in the North West, ensuring the company achieves consistently high levels of service delivery and compliance.

Jennifer joined the construction industry as a trainee civil engineer technician in 1992. She secured a degree in Building Surveying in 1999, which saw her move into roles as a building control consultant, building control surveyor and senior project manager.

She joined the Olivers Place, Fulwood firm from Jhai Ltd where she was technical manager.

Jennifer specialises in retail, industrial, public sector, education and residential developments, and has extensive experience in quality assurance and legislation.

Jennifer said: “Ball and Berry is a well-established and respected Approved Inspector, and I’m thrilled to be joining a business where I’ll be central in helping to shape its future direction in the North West.

“I’ll be bringing my leadership and technical skills to the fore, together with a wealth of experience in complex and major projects that includes numerous Government and Crown Estate developments.

“It’s also my ambition to provide guidance and support to younger team members who are in the early stages of their career, ensuring they receive the same progressive opportunities that I was awarded to flourish and grow.”

Paul McNeill, director at Ball and Berry, said: “Jennifer has such extensive experience in construction and building control, and with her raft of qualifications and sector memberships, she really is on the pulse of the industry.

“The insights and vast knowledge she’s gleaned from such a high calibre of roles over the last 30 years will be a huge advantage to Ball and Berry, and we’re delighted she’s joining us and helping to further develop our proposition in the North West.”

